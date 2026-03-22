Jeremie Boga News: Very active offensively
Boga generated three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo.
Boga delivered a standout performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo, remaining active on the left flank and constantly looking to create danger in attacking situations, recording three shots, three key passes and a season high seven crosses, including five corners. The winger made his second consecutive start after a run of strong performances off the bench, during which he recorded one goal, six key passes and eight shots.
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