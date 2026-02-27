Jeremie Frimpong headshot

Jeremie Frimpong Injury: Back available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 1:11am

Frimpong (hamstring) trained fully this week and is an option for Saturday's clash against West Ham United, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "Jeremie has trained with us a few times this week, so he is available."

Frimpong has fully shaken off the hamstring injury that sidelined him for the last five matches across all competitions and is back in the fold after getting through a full week of training. The right-back could be reintroduced directly into the starting XI, since Florian Wirtz (back) is ruled out for the time being and Dominik Szoboszlai is set to slide back into his natural role in central midfield and control the tempo in the heart of the pitch.

