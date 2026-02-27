Jeremie Frimpong Injury: Back available Saturday
Frimpong (hamstring) trained fully this week and is an option for Saturday's clash against West Ham United, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "Jeremie has trained with us a few times this week, so he is available."
Frimpong has fully shaken off the hamstring injury that sidelined him for the last five matches across all competitions and is back in the fold after getting through a full week of training. The right-back could be reintroduced directly into the starting XI, since Florian Wirtz (back) is ruled out for the time being and Dominik Szoboszlai is set to slide back into his natural role in central midfield and control the tempo in the heart of the pitch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremie Frimpong See More
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2521 days ago
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2428 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2338 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2338 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 1742 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremie Frimpong See More