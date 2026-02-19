Jeremie Frimpong headshot

Jeremie Frimpong Injury: Could be involved next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 1:39am

Frimpong (groin) won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest but could be involved next week, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "Jeremie will not be involved this weekend yet. We hope he will be involved next week [against West Ham] if things go as planned."

Frimpong is entering the home stretch of his recovery, but he won't be available for Sunday's matchup against Nottingham Forest. The right-back is targeting next week for his comeback, with the showdown against the Hammers circled as a potential return date. In the meantime, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai are the leading candidates to slot in on the right side of the back line for the Reds and hold things down until Frimpong is cleared for action.

Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool
More Stats & News
