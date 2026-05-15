Jeremie Frimpong headshot

Jeremie Frimpong Injury: Not playing vs. Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Frimpong is not in the squad for Friday's game against Aston Villa due to a minor injury, Ian Doyle of Liverpool Echo reports.

Frimpong won't be available off the bench due to a minor injury, but the right-back is expected to be available for the season finale against Brentford on May 24. With Frimpong sidelined, Joe Gomez will get the nod at right-back.

Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool
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