Jeremie Frimpong Injury: Returns to training
Frimpong (hamstring) took part in Thursday's practice with the squad after making progress in his recovery from a muscular issue.
Frimpong is aiming to leave his injury troubles behind and could have a chance to feature in the EPL week 28 clash against West Ham. Such news would be a massive boost to the team, allowing coach Arne Slot to stop experimenting with midfielders in the right-back spot, so Dominik Szoboszlai could move into midfield and Ryan Gravenberch would see his starting position at risk. Before his injury absence, the Dutchman had one goal and one assist over 17 appearances in all competitions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremie Frimpong See More
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2520 days ago
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2427 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2337 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2337 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 1741 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremie Frimpong See More