Jeremie Frimpong Injury: Returns to training

Frimpong (hamstring) took part in Thursday's practice with the squad after making progress in his recovery from a muscular issue.

Frimpong is aiming to leave his injury troubles behind and could have a chance to feature in the EPL week 28 clash against West Ham. Such news would be a massive boost to the team, allowing coach Arne Slot to stop experimenting with midfielders in the right-back spot, so Dominik Szoboszlai could move into midfield and Ryan Gravenberch would see his starting position at risk. Before his injury absence, the Dutchman had one goal and one assist over 17 appearances in all competitions.