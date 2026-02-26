Jeremie Frimpong headshot

Jeremie Frimpong Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Frimpong (hamstring) took part in Thursday's practice with the squad after making progress in his recovery from a muscular issue.

Frimpong is aiming to leave his injury troubles behind and could have a chance to feature in the EPL week 28 clash against West Ham. Such news would be a massive boost to the team, allowing coach Arne Slot to stop experimenting with midfielders in the right-back spot, so Dominik Szoboszlai could move into midfield and Ryan Gravenberch would see his starting position at risk. Before his injury absence, the Dutchman had one goal and one assist over 17 appearances in all competitions.

Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremie Frimpong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremie Frimpong See More
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW25
SOC
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW25
Author Image
Luke Atzert
20 days ago
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
SOC
Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW24
Author Image
Luke Atzert
27 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
37 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 17
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
41 days ago