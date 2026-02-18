Jeremie Frimpong Injury: Should miss another week
Frimpong (groin) is in the final stages of his recovery but is expected to remain sidelined for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest, according to Gregg Evans of The Athletic.
Frimpong is expected to remain on the shelf for at least another week, as Sunday's showdown against Forest comes too soon for the Dutch right-back. He is in the final stretch of his recovery from a groin injury and, if everything stays on track, should be back in the mix before the end of the month. In the meantime, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai are the leading candidates to step in and cover his role along the back line.
