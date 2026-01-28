Frimpong was forced off in the fourth minute of Wednesday's clash against Qarabag due to a muscle injury. The defender will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will have to miss any time. He is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United, and his potential absence would be a blow for the Reds since Conor Bradley (knee) is ruled out for some time, while Joe Gomez (undisclosed) and Curtis Jones (illness) are also doubts for the clash. If all of them had to miss the game, Dominik Szoboszlai would likely start at right back against the Magpies.