Frimpong is still working his way back from the hamstring injury he suffered against Qarabag last week in the Champions League and has yet to resume team training, as he is not expected to work with the squad this week. The Dutchman will aim to return to the training pitch next week, with the hope of rejoining the match squad before the end of the month, with clash against Nottingham Forest on Feb. 22 representing the earliest realistic target. Until then, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones or Dominik Szoboszlai could see increased minutes at right-back, as Conor Bradley (knee) remains sidelined for months.