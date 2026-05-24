Jeremie Frimpong News: Fit again
Frimpong (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Brentford.
Frimpong is back in the team sheet after a match out due to an undisclosed injury, with the wing-back fit enough to play from the bench. He will likely see time near the end of the match from the right flank, ending his first Premier League season. He heads into the game with one assist and one clean sheet in 20 appearances (12 starts) this season.
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