Jeremie Frimpong headshot

Jeremie Frimpong News: Fit again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Frimpong (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Brentford.

Frimpong is back in the team sheet after a match out due to an undisclosed injury, with the wing-back fit enough to play from the bench. He will likely see time near the end of the match from the right flank, ending his first Premier League season. He heads into the game with one assist and one clean sheet in 20 appearances (12 starts) this season.

Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremie Frimpong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremie Frimpong See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
40 days ago