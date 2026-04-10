Jeremie Frimpong News: Four crosses against PSG
Frimpong recorded four crosses in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to PSG.
Frimpong would start on the right flank of the midfield Wednesday as Liverpool went for a more defensive look against PSG, playing 90 minutes in that role. He would only see four crosses in his time on the field, not the best match statistically. He will now likely return to a starting role at right-back in the coming games, as that is his typical starting location.
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