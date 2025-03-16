Jeremie Frimpong News: Involved in two of four goals

Frimpong scored a goal and had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing seven times (three accurate), creating two chances and making three tackles (winning all three) during Sunday's 4-3 win over Stuttgart.

Frimpong scored in the 56th minute before setting up Patrik Schick for the game winning goal in the 94th while leading Leverkusen in crosses and tackles. The goal involvements were the first since the opening match of February for Frimpong who has combined for six shots, four chances created and 17 crosses over his last three starts.