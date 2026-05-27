Jeremie Frimpong headshot

Jeremie Frimpong News: Misses World Cup selection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Frimpong was not included in the Netherlands' World Cup squad, capping off a difficult season on both club and international fronts.

Frimpong struggled to establish himself as a consistent performer at Liverpool this season, managing just one assist and no goals across 21 Premier League appearances including 12 starts. The right-back has found it difficult to replicate the form that made him one of the most dynamic wide defenders in Europe during his time at Leverkusen, and his omission from the Dutch squad reflects the inconsistency he has shown throughout the campaign. His inability to contribute meaningfully in the attacking third, where he had previously been so dangerous, has been the most notable aspect of a frustrating year. Frimpong will now turn his attention to pre-season, where a strong showing could go a long way toward putting himself back in contention for the national team ahead of the next international window. At 25, there is no shortage of time for the right-back to rediscover his best form, but the World Cup represented a significant opportunity that has now passed him by. The challenge heading into next season will be to recapture the relentless energy and attacking output that once made him one of the most feared full-backs in world football.

Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool
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