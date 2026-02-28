Jeremie Frimpong News: Option off bench
Frimpong (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against West Ham United.
Frimpong is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against the Hammers after recovering from the hamstring injury that kept him out for the last five matches across all competitions and getting through a full week of training. The right-back returns to the fold but is eased back into action as a substitute option. Frimpong could still feature later during the clash depending on how it unfolds. Joe Gomez is the one starting at right-back Saturday, allowing Dominik Szoboszlai to find back a midfield role.
