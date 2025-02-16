Jeremie Frimpong News: Plays full game
Frimpong registered two shots (zero on goal) and six crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich.
Frimpong made frequent marauding runs from the right side of the pitch, he missed a good chance by heading it into the crossbar in the 21st minute and also defensively contributed with two tackles. He has featured in every games this campaign and also has two goal contributions in the last six games.
