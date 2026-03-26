Jeremie Frimpong News: Resumes starting role

Frimpong has started the past three games after building fitness following an injury.

Frimpong is back in his regular role after a slight hiatus due to injury, with the defender having started in the past three games. However, he has still been limited, coming off around the 60-minute mark in each contest. He will likely remain in his role as the club tries to finish the season strong, as his competition at right-back, Conor Bradley (knee), is out for the season.