Jeremie Frimpong headshot

Jeremie Frimpong News: Resumes starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 9:33am

Frimpong has started the past three games after building fitness following an injury.

Frimpong is back in his regular role after a slight hiatus due to injury, with the defender having started in the past three games. However, he has still been limited, coming off around the 60-minute mark in each contest. He will likely remain in his role as the club tries to finish the season strong, as his competition at right-back, Conor Bradley (knee), is out for the season.

Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremie Frimpong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremie Frimpong See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 31
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago