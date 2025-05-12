Fantasy Soccer
Jeremie Frimpong headshot

Jeremie Frimpong News: Scores Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Frimpong scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Frimpong has been an excellent attacking threat throughout the Bundesliga and he added another goal during Sunday's clash, while also creating a chance. It was excellent work from the wing-back, who has been given some freedom to roam by boss Xabi Alonso. Frimpong's future is unclear but he should be a top attacking option anywhere in Europe.

Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
