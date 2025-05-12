Jeremie Frimpong News: Scores Sunday

Frimpong scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Frimpong has been an excellent attacking threat throughout the Bundesliga and he added another goal during Sunday's clash, while also creating a chance. It was excellent work from the wing-back, who has been given some freedom to roam by boss Xabi Alonso. Frimpong's future is unclear but he should be a top attacking option anywhere in Europe.