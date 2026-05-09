Jeremie Frimpong headshot

Jeremie Frimpong News: Starts in attack

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Frimpong recorded one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Frimpong got the start on the right wing with Mohamed Salah (hamstring) out and had a day to forget. He took a single shot on target and had one accurate cross, but failed to get anything else done during the draw. Frimpong offers flexibility as an option at right wing or at right-back, though he tends to prefer to push further up the pitch.

Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool
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