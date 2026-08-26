Jeremy Arevalo Injury: Out against Bayern Munich

Arevalo (back) will remain unavailable for Friday's Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich as he has yet to return to team training, according to coach Sebastian Hoeness.

Arevalo continues to work his way back from the back issue that also kept him out of the DFB-Pokal win over Hansa Rostock. Although his discomfort has reportedly improved, the forward remains unable to train with the group and is therefore not yet an option for the matchday squad. There is still no clear timeline for his return to team training, leaving his availability for the upcoming fixtures uncertain.