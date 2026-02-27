Jeremy Doku headshot

Jeremy Doku Injury: Back in training, still doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Doku (calf) resumed team training Thursday but remains a doubt for Saturday's clash against Leeds United, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "Yesterday, he made the first training session... I don't know [when he will be back], we'll talk with the doctors and officials afterwards."

Doku has missed the last five matches with a calf injury, but he took a positive step forward by rejoining team training Thursday. The Belgian winger still does not have a firm return date, as the medical staff will make a final call after the last training session before clearing him for game action. Until he is fully back up to speed, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo are in line to see a noticeable bump in minutes and a larger share of the attacking workload.

Jeremy Doku
Manchester City
More Stats & News
