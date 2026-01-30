Doku suffered a similar calf injury to the one he suffered previously, although this time it is in a more central position. The dribbler is however expected to miss less time than during the previous injury, which required 18 days to recover, meaning Doku could return in about two weeks. This is great news, as it avoids a major recovery timeline, although Manchester City will miss some depth in the frontline. Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo are expected to see more playing time in the attack until he returns.