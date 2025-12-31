Doku is working his way back from injury and is nearing his point of return, although he is still a late call for Thursday. The Belgian will likely need to pass some testing ahead of the contest to play, although it would be a huge boost to the squad, gaining a player that has taken the league by storm the past few months. The question is if he will earn the start if fit, possibly waiting another match instead and appearing off the bench to be cautious, as once he returns, Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and him will be one of the scariest attacking trios in he world.