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Jeremy Doku Injury: Icing calf after exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 10:43am

Doku was viewed with ice on his calf after exiting Sunday's 3-0 Community Shield loss to Arsenal at halftime with an apparent injury.

Doku came off at halftime of Sunday's Community Shield in what looked to be a tactical change. However, the winger would soon be seen with ice on his calf, leaving some concern for the Belgian due to his injury issues in the past. With the season just about to start, this will be something the club monitors closely, especially as they look to potentially offload some of their numerous options on the flanks. He will have around a week and a half to recover, so he should be taken in for testing soon, with a further diagnosis available. The club has Savinho (illness) and Jack Grealish off the bench to replace Doku if needed, although both have been in plenty of talks about leaving the club recently.

Jeremy Doku
Manchester City
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