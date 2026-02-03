Doku suffered a setback from a previous calf injury against Galatasaray in the Champions League last week and still hasn't returned to team training, raising concerns about a potentially lengthy absence for the Belgian dribbler. Doku is likely targeting a return to team training next week in the best case scenario, with hopes of being available before the end of the week against either Fulham or Salford City FC. That said, the medical staff are expected to take a cautious approach to avoid triggering a more significant setback. Until he is back to full fitness, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki are likely to see increased minutes in the attack for the Citizens.