Jeremy Doku Injury: Remains out
Doku (calf) remains out for the time being, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "Doku is not ready."
Doku is still not ready to return from the calf injury that has sidelined him over the last four games. The explosive winger does not have a clear timetable yet but is pushing to get back in the mix over the upcoming fixtures and add another dynamic option to the front line. Until he is fully fit, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo are in line to handle expanded roles for the Citizens.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Doku See More
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2514 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2331 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2331 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 745 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2146 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Doku See More