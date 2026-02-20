Jeremy Doku headshot

Jeremy Doku Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Doku (calf) remains out for the time being, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "Doku is not ready."

Doku is still not ready to return from the calf injury that has sidelined him over the last four games. The explosive winger does not have a clear timetable yet but is pushing to get back in the mix over the upcoming fixtures and add another dynamic option to the front line. Until he is fully fit, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo are in line to handle expanded roles for the Citizens.

Jeremy Doku
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Doku See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Doku See More
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW25
SOC
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW25
Author Image
Luke Atzert
14 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
31 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
31 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
45 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
46 days ago