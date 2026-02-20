Jeremy Doku Injury: Remains out

Doku (calf) remains out for the time being, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "Doku is not ready."

Doku is still not ready to return from the calf injury that has sidelined him over the last four games. The explosive winger does not have a clear timetable yet but is pushing to get back in the mix over the upcoming fixtures and add another dynamic option to the front line. Until he is fully fit, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo are in line to handle expanded roles for the Citizens.