Jeremy Doku Injury: Remains out against Palace

Doku (calf) will remain unavailable for Friday's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, according to coach Enzo Maresca. "Jeremy is out."

Doku will miss another match as he continues his recovery from the calf injury suffered against Arsenal in the Community Shield. The winger was initially given a two-to-three-week recovery timeline, so Friday's contest comes too soon, though a return in the coming weeks remains possible. Antoine Semenyo is expected to continue as the starter on the left wing in Doku's absence.