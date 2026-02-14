Jeremy Doku headshot

Jeremy Doku Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Doku (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Salford City FC.

Doku is not available for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Salford City FC as he continues to recover from the calf setback he suffered against Galatasaray in the Champions League. The Belgian has not returned to full team training and remains out for the time being. Until he regains full fitness, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki are set to continue seeing increased minutes in attack for the Citizens.

Jeremy Doku
Manchester City
