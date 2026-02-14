Jeremy Doku Injury: Remains out Saturday
Doku (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Salford City FC.
Doku is not available for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Salford City FC as he continues to recover from the calf setback he suffered against Galatasaray in the Champions League. The Belgian has not returned to full team training and remains out for the time being. Until he regains full fitness, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki are set to continue seeing increased minutes in attack for the Citizens.
