Jeremy Doku Injury: Set to miss several weeks
Doku (calf) will miss several weeks and doesn't have a clear timetable for his return after sustaining an injury in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield, according to Ludo Vandewalle of Nieuwsblad.
Doku came off at halftime of Sunday's Community Shield, and while it appeared to be a tactical change at first, the winger was seen with ice on his calf. This is the worst possible outcome, as Doku is set for another spell on the sidelines, and it's unclear who might take his place in the starting lineup. Phil Foden, Savinho (illness) and Jack Grealish are all options to take his place while the Belgian star goes through his recovery process.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Doku See More
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Predictions 2026/27: Best Futures Bets, Odds & Season Picks5 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings6 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season13 days ago
-
Underdog Fantasy
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Doku See More