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Jeremy Doku Injury: Set to miss several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 18, 2026 at 10:18am

Doku (calf) will miss several weeks and doesn't have a clear timetable for his return after sustaining an injury in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Community Shield, according to Ludo Vandewalle of Nieuwsblad.

Doku came off at halftime of Sunday's Community Shield, and while it appeared to be a tactical change at first, the winger was seen with ice on his calf. This is the worst possible outcome, as Doku is set for another spell on the sidelines, and it's unclear who might take his place in the starting lineup. Phil Foden, Savinho (illness) and Jack Grealish are all options to take his place while the Belgian star goes through his recovery process.

Jeremy Doku
Manchester City
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