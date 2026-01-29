Doku has been dealing with muscular injuries since the beginning of the season and suffered another setback during Wednesday's victory against Galatasaray, as he was forced off with a calf issue before the break after delivering two assists. The forward will likely miss some time while recovering, and his absence is not expected to have a major impact on the starting XI since he started only three of his last six possible games for the Citizens. That said, Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo are expected to see increased playing time in the frontline with the Belgian sidelined.