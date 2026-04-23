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Jeremy Doku News: Bags assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Doku assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Burnley.

Doku came up with an assist Wednesday, as the attacker would find Erling Haaland in the fifth minute for the lone goal of the match. Doku is now up to two goal contributions in his past three games, adding a goal against Chelsea. He continues to produce despite only seven league goal contributions as a winger, as his dribbling and chance-creating are usually the spearhead of most attacks.

Jeremy Doku
Manchester City
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