Jeremy Doku News: Brace leads to draw
Doku scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 3-3 draw versus Everton.
Doku once again had a brilliant match from the flank, being the main source of attacks for City and headaches for Everton, leading to numerous chances and fouls drawn. He would go on to silence the critics of his goal-scoring ability, netting a brace that included a stoppage-time goal to force the draw. The Belgian now sits with four goals and five assists this season, with his eyes on double-digits as they end the campaign.
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