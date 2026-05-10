Jeremy Doku headshot

Jeremy Doku News: Continues scoring streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Doku scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and six chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Brentford.

Doku looked unstoppable again as he took the field Saturday, putting in another signature game from the flank as his dribbling and speed continue to be too much for a Premier League defense. He would start the scoring for City in the 60th minute, scoring on yet another curler from the left corner of the box for a third straight match with a goal, earning four goals during that span. He has now hit 10 goal contributions on the season in 27 appearances (18 starts), notching five goals and five assists.

Jeremy Doku
Manchester City
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