Jeremy Doku News: Electric winger for Belgium

Doku has been named in Belgium's World Cup squad and figures to be one of the tournament's most entertaining and dangerous wide players.

Doku has been a constant menace throughout the season with Manchester City, contributing seven goals and 11 assists alongside 86 key passes across 44 appearances including 30 starts. His ability to take on defenders in one-on-one situations at blistering pace makes him a nightmare to contain, and his capacity to unlock a game in an instant through sheer individual brilliance sets him apart from most wide players in the world. The Belgian winger consistently draws fouls, creates space for teammates and generates high-quality chances, making him a premium asset. Doku is one of the cornerstones of coach Rudi Garcia's attacking setup, bringing the unpredictability and direct running that defenses struggle to plan. Belgium will look to him as a game-changer capable of producing moments of magic, and his combination of speed, technique and end product makes him one of the most dangerous wide options at the entire tournament.