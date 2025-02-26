Fantasy Soccer
Jeremy Doku headshot

Jeremy Doku News: Involved in goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Doku recorded two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one successful) and won six duels in Wednesday's 1-0 over Tottenham.

Doku was active all over the pitch, offensively and defensively throughout the game. That was evident early when he skillfully dribbled into Tottenham's 18-yard box and crossed the ball inward where it was deflected and ended up in goal-machine Erling Haaland's path, leading to an early City lead. The 22-year-old has had a quiet year thus far, only tallying seven points (three goals and four assists), but he has still proven to be a constant nuisance in all areas of the pitch this season.

Manchester City
