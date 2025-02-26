Jeremy Doku News: Involved in goal in win

Doku recorded two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one successful) and won six duels in Wednesday's 1-0 over Tottenham.

Doku was active all over the pitch, offensively and defensively throughout the game. That was evident early when he skillfully dribbled into Tottenham's 18-yard box and crossed the ball inward where it was deflected and ended up in goal-machine Erling Haaland's path, leading to an early City lead. The 22-year-old has had a quiet year thus far, only tallying seven points (three goals and four assists), but he has still proven to be a constant nuisance in all areas of the pitch this season.