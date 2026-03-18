Jeremy Doku News: Prosperous in defeat
Doku generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Real Madrid.
Doku would repeat his first leg performance and was once again a constant thron in Real Madrid's side, drawing double teams almost every time on the ball. However, he would still find some success providing five chances created that were all wasted. If it were not for some good saves along with awful shooting, the Belgian was likely to walk away with at least an assist Tuesday.
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