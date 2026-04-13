Jeremy Doku News: Put game to rest
Doku scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win against Chelsea.
Doku would have another eventful night on the flank, creating chances for his club with his masterful footwork, recording one chance created, two shots and three crosses. His best moment would come late in the 68th minute, scoring a goal to put the game out of reach for Chelsea. The winger is now up six goal contributions in league play this season, with two coming as goals.
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