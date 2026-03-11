Jeremy Doku News: Records five crosses
Doku recorded one shot (zero on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Real Madrid.
Doku saw most of the attacking work for City Wednesday, as he was clearly the emphasis of the club's plan to take down Madrid. He would see a few early chances in one-on-ones on the flank, although they all failed to produce much, as explained by the zero goals. His best moments came with his five crosses in the game, but he once again failed to find a true chance at net.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Doku See More
-
Game Previews
Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2533 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2350 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2350 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 764 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2165 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jeremy Doku See More