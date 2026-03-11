Jeremy Doku News: Records five crosses

Doku recorded one shot (zero on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Real Madrid.

Doku saw most of the attacking work for City Wednesday, as he was clearly the emphasis of the club's plan to take down Madrid. He would see a few early chances in one-on-ones on the flank, although they all failed to produce much, as explained by the zero goals. His best moments came with his five crosses in the game, but he once again failed to find a true chance at net.