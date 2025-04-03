Jeremy Doku News: Registers four crosses

Doku had four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Leicester City.

Doku was back in the starting XI Wednesday after sitting on the bench for the entire FA Cup match Sunday, making this his third straight start in league play. His effort was soldi but nothing special, seeing two chances created and four crosses. He is three off of double digit goal contributions and will hope to add another soon, as he did see 11 last campaign.