Jeremy Doku News: Returns as substitute Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Doku (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Leeds United.

Doku is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Leeds United after missing the last five matches due to a calf injury. The winger returned to team training Thursday and is trending toward full fitness, but the coaching staff will ease him back into action. Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo start on the wings.

Jeremy Doku
Manchester City
