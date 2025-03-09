Jeremy Doku News: Three crosses Saturday

Doku had two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Doku saw the start for the third time in the club's past four games, playing 90 minutes and having a solid outing. He would notch one chance created, two shots and three crosses, being his usual tricky self with his quick feet. However, he still hasn't seen a goal contribution in his past four outings, remaining at seven.