Jeremy Ebobisse Injury: Recovering from calf injury

Ebobisse could miss some time as he's not expected to be rushed back from a calf strain, Josh Gross of SoCal Sports reports.

Ebobisse may be sidelined or have his playing time managed in the initial games of the 2026 campaign, but his injury is not believed to be severe. The attacker ended the previous season as a bench asset, and that might remain the case in 2026 with top options such as Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz available.