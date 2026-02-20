Jeremy Ebobisse headshot

Jeremy Ebobisse Injury: Recovering from calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 1:21pm

Ebobisse could miss some time as he's not expected to be rushed back from a calf strain, Josh Gross of SoCal Sports reports.

Ebobisse may be sidelined or have his playing time managed in the initial games of the 2026 campaign, but his injury is not believed to be severe. The attacker ended the previous season as a bench asset, and that might remain the case in 2026 with top options such as Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz available.

Jeremy Ebobisse
Los Angeles Football Club
