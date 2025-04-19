Jeremy Ebobisse News: On bench for Portland match

Ebobisse (leg) is on the bench for Saturday's encounter with Portland Timbers.

Ebobisse will be a substitute option for the first time since March 15, providing front-line depth behind Olivier Giroud and Nathan Ordaz. The fit-again player could rack up offensive stats when he's on the field after attempting four shots (two on goal) and scoring one goal over three MLS starts this season. He also delivered an assist recently in CONCACAF Champions Cup action.