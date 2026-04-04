Jeremy Ebobisse News: On bench Saturday

Ebobisse (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Orlando City.

Ebobisse is ready to play as expected after resuming full training during the week. He'll be limited to a backup role though, with all of Son Heung-Min, Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz ahead of him in the competition for starts. Even as a substitute, Ebobisse could have some chances to produce as part of a strong squad, having found the net twice over his last five MLS performances in 2025.