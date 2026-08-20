Jeremy Ebobisse headshot

Jeremy Ebobisse News: Scores own goal at Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Ebobisse generated an own goal and one shot (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids.

Ebobisse scored against his own net in the 22nd minute to give Colorado the win. The forward had a pretty quiet outing during the road loss, taking just one shot as relevant stat. That was his second start in 10 overall appearances in 2026.

Jeremy Ebobisse
Los Angeles Football Club
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