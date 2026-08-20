Jeremy Ebobisse News: Scores own goal at Colorado
Ebobisse generated an own goal and one shot (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Colorado Rapids.
Ebobisse scored against his own net in the 22nd minute to give Colorado the win. The forward had a pretty quiet outing during the road loss, taking just one shot as relevant stat. That was his second start in 10 overall appearances in 2026.
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