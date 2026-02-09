Jacquet is expected to undergo additional scans in the coming days to determine the full extent of the serious shoulder injury he picked up against Lens. The center-back could require surgery, which would likely rule him out for the remainder of the season. That would be a huge hit for Rennes, as the young defender had been outstanding at the heart of the backline, piling up 27 tackles, 19 interceptions, and 91 clearances across 19 Ligue 1 appearances while helping the side record five clean sheets. His level of play was so high that Liverpool wrapped up a summer move for him during the winter window, and Anthony Rouault is now expected to step into a bigger role at the back while Jacquet is sidelined.