Jeremy Jacquet Injury: Likely set for surgery

Jacquet (shoulder) will likely undergo a surgery and miss the rest of the season, according to Guillaume Laine from Ouest France.

Jacquet suffered a serious dislocated shoulder in the clash against Lens and has been grinding through rehab work in the gym ever since. The center-back is still dealing with significant pain and is now likely headed for surgery, a move that would sideline him for the remainder of the season. It is a brutal setback for Rennes, who had negotiated for the defender to remain with his former club through the end of the campaign before linking up with Liverpool on July. 1st, after he delivered 27 tackles, 19 interceptions and 91 clearances across 19 Ligue 1 appearances in a breakout year that positions him to compete for a rotational role with the Reds in 2026/27. Anthony Rouault is now set to take on an expanded role along the back line for the Bretons.