Jacquet has been brilliant since the end of last season under coach Habib Beye, solidifying a starter role at the beginning of this season which earned him a call for international duty with the French Espoirs. That said, the young defender has been dealing with calf pain and therefore left the training camp to return to Rennes for recovery. Jacquet will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can be back next week ahead of Sunday's game against Lyon. If he is not deemed fit enough, Abdelhamid Ait Boudal or Alidu Seidu will likely replace him in the back three against the Gones.