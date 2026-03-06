Jeremy Jacquet Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Jacquet underwent a successful surgery Thursday and will return to the training ground in Rennes to start his rehabilitation in the coming weeks, according to the club.

Jacquet suffered a significant shoulder injury against Lens that required surgery, which he successfully underwent Thursday. He will now return to the training ground in Rennes to begin the rehabilitation process. The injury is expected to sideline him for the rest of the season, though a quicker-than-expected recovery could open the door for a surprise return if his progress goes well and he attempts to help his former club before officially joining Liverpool on July. 1st.