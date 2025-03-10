Fantasy Soccer
Jeremy Jacquet headshot

Jeremy Jacquet News: Provides assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Jacquet assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Jacquet provided his first assist of the season with a well-placed cross for Lilian Brassier's header in the 53rd minute. The young defender has been outstanding for Rennes since his return from loan, starting all of the team's matches and contributing 14 tackles, 16 interceptions, and 30 clearances over five games. He also helped secure three clean sheets during that period. Jacquet will look to continue his strong form on Saturday against Lens.

Jeremy Jacquet
Rennes
