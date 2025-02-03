Jeremy Jacquet News: Returns from loan

Jacquet has returned to Rennes from his loan with Clermont Foot, according to his club.

Jacquet is back with Rennes after spending the first half of the season with Clermont in Ligue 2. He started in all 18 of his appearances while on loan, notching two goals and an assist in the process. He has some two-way upside that could earn him some minutes with Rennes now that he is back with the club.