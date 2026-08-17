Jeremy Jacquet News: Scores in friendly win

Jacquet scored his first Liverpool goal in Sunday's 2-0 friendly win over Como.

Jacquet is finally ready to see action for his new club following his recovery from a knee issue. The defender's goal caps a positive preseason outing after he returned to the lineup Sunday. With his recent knee issue no longer keeping him out, Jacquet appears to be building momentum ahead of the new campaign. He could eventually offer defensive value and occasional goal threat if he takes on a major role in the contention with Ronald Araujo for a spot alongside Virgil van Dijk in the center-back pairing.